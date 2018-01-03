City man tries to bribe police to 'make charges go away'

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a man accused of causing a traffic accident was arrested for bribery after he threw $30 at a police officer and asked for any charges to go away.

Reports said police were called about 4 p.m. Tuesday to Fifth Avenue and the eastbound service road on the North Side, and when they arrived they found a car driven by Jaabone Kennedy, 65, of East Indianola Avenue, that collided with the back of a car at the red light.

Reports said Kennedy smelled of alcohol and slurred his words when he spoke. Police told him to get back in his car and he did, but then got back out, walked out into traffic and then asked officer Mohammad Awad, "How much would it take to make this go away?" and threw $30 at Awad.

Reports said Kennedy refused to take a field-sobriety test and pulled his pants down. When he was taken to the police station for a breath test, it took extra officers to take him out of a cruiser, reports said.

Kennedy did not perform the breath test correctly. He was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of bribery and operating a vehicle impaired.