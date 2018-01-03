Chamber, local hospitals plan health care expo in March

YOUNGSTOWN — The Youngstown/ Warren Regional Chamber and partners Mercy Health, Southwoods Health and Steward Health Care unveiled plans for its first Health & Wellness Expo taking place at the Covelli Centre on March 3 and 4.

The three health care competitors in the Mahoning Valley partnered to educate the public and keep health care local.

"I see a huge opportunity to keep that health care here," said Ed Muransky, CEO of Southwoods. "If we do that, not only is it efficient, it keeps the economic dollars here."

