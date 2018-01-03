Boy Scouts annual Klondike Derby is Saturday in Canfield

CANFIELD — More than 150 Boy Scouts and more than 50 leaders of the Whispering Pines District of the Great Trail Council, Boy Scouts of America, which includes all Boy Scout Troops from communities in Mahoning County and Hubbard, will participate in a Scout Klondike Derby on Saturday at Camp Stambaugh, 3712 Leffingwell Road.

The event is based on the real-life struggles encountered by the men and dogs crossing the frozen Klondike in search of wealth in the gold fields near Alaska in the 1890s, according to a news release.