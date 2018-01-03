Boardman trustee to run for 59th Ohio House District seat

YOUNGSTOWN

Larry Moliterno, a Boardman Township trustee and CEO of Meridian Healthcare, will file the necessary paperwork this week to run for the 59th Ohio House District seat.

The seat is being vacated by Democrat John Boccieri of Poland, who is running for the 33rd Ohio Senate District seat currently held by Democrat Joe Schiavoni of Boardman. Schiavoni faces term-limit restrictions and is running for governor.

Moliterno will file his petition at the Mahoning County Board of Elections Thursday, according to a news release.

Also running for the 59th Ohio House District seat is Democrat Eric Ungaro of Poland, a Poland Township Trustee and son of former Youngstown Mayor Pat Ungaro.