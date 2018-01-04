Boardman Schools Fund grants classroom project awards

BOARDMAN

Grants awarded by the Boardman Schools Fund for Educational Excellence will impact students from kindergarten all the way through 12th grade.

The fund hosted a news conference Wednesday at Glenwood Junior High School to announce the eight projects that received funding this school year. In total, the fund, aided by a contribution from the Boardman Education Association, awarded $8,500 to teachers.

“We support efforts that go beyond the normal classroom grants or funding provided by the state of Ohio,” said Joyce Mistovich, president of the schools fund.

A $1,500 award will fund a spectrophotometer sensor and related equipment, which will benefit approximately 600 students in high school science classes.

Glenwood science teacher Allison Herman received $1,490 for an augmented reality sandbox project.

Boardman High School teachers Alyssa Birch, Kate Burnside and Amanda Bero were awarded $400 for a Cricut machine and accessories for art students. Cricut machines are similar to printers, but can cut on many different types of surfaces, Birch said.

