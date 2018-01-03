Youngstown schools under a two-hour weather delay Wednesday

YOUNGSTOWN — Because of the wind-chill advisory forecast for Wednesday, Youngstown City Schools will operate under a two-hour delay for the first time.

All schools will begin two hours later than the regular start times. Bus transportation will still be provided, but pickups will be two hours later.

That means that Youngstown Early College and Rayen Early College Intermediate School both will start at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. All prekindergarten to eighth-grade schools will begin at 10:15 a.m. East and Chaney will begin at 11 a.m.

There will be no morning session at Choffin Career and Technical Center. No breakfast will be served Wednesday at any of the schools. Students will report directly to their third-period classes.

All dismissal times will follow the regular schedule.

Teachers and school staff should report two hours later than their regular start times. Central office staff, however, must report at the regular time.