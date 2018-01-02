JOBS
Woman assaulted at Family Dollar


Published: Tue, January 2, 2018 @ 12:28 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a woman waiting in line for a cashier Monday was assaulted and had her hair pulled out by another woman at the Family Dollar store on Gypsy Lane.

Reports said the 22-year-old victim told police she was standing in line when another woman entered the store, charged her and began punching and kicking her and pulling her hair.

The woman tried to drag the victim out of the store before driving away, reports said. Reports said there was a bald patch on the victim’s scalp where hair had once been and it was bleeding. Witnesses also told police the victim was attacked with no warning, reports said.

