Warren man pleads guilty to illegal possession of weapons

YOUNGSTOWN — A Warren man who is barred from having a firearm because of eight previous felony drug convictions today pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Ryan Drummond, 33, of Comstock Street NW. will be sentenced in April by U.S. Judge James S. Gwin after his guilty plea in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio.

For the complete story, read Wednesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com