Trumbull coroner confirms Rockenfelder's death as homicide

WARREN — The Trumbull County Coroner’s Office has confirmed that the death of Scott E. Rockenfelder Jr., 28, of Elm Road was a homicide as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.

Rockenfelder was taken from a car at Main Avenue and Second Street Southwest early Dec. 26 after a woman, 27, called 911 reporting that she and Rockenfelder had been shot. Rockenfelder was pronounced dead at 3:10 a.m. at the Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

His death was the 13th homicide of the year in Warren, the highest total for Warren since at least 2009.

Also on Tuesday, the coroner’s office confirmed the identity of the man found dead in his home on Oakdale Avenue Northwest early Christmas day. It was the homeowner, Timothy J. Marcu, 59.

A determination of his cause of death is pending further forensic studies and an investigation by the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office, the coroner’s office said.