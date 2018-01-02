Trapp announces candidacy for judge of the 11th District Court of Appeals

WARREN — Democrat Mary Jane Trapp has announced that she will be a candidate in the May 8 primary for judge of the 11th District Court of Appeals.

She is running for the open seat to be vacated by the retirement of Judge Diane Grendell.

Trapp, of Russell Township, Geauga County, has been a lawyer for 36 years and previously served the 11th District as judge from 2007 to 2013. The court reviews decisions from municipal and common pleas courts in Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake, Portage and Trumbull counties.

“As much as I enjoy my work as a litigator, I found my calling as a judge,” she said. “The position gave the chance to bring my years of courtroom experience and my passion for the law to a position of public service dedicated to ensuring the safety of our families and preserving a fair and impartial judicial system.”

She is a principal with Thrasher, Dinsmore & Dolan LPA in Cleveland and Chardon.