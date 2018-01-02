Police suspect tie between store, sandwich shop robberies

YOUNGSTOWN — Police said two men arrested Monday evening for the robbery of a Market Street store are also expected to be charged with the robbery of a Subway store last week.

Anthony Johnson, 31, and Robert Sellars, 34, are each in the Mahoning County jail on aggravated robbery charges. They are expected to be arraigned today in municipal court.

Reports said the two were arrested about 7:25 p.m. in an SUV Johnson was driving on Parkview Avenue after police were watching for it because it was suspected of being involved in a robbery about 7 p.m. at a Family Dollar on Market Street.

Inside the SUV reports said police found a .40-caliber handgun, cash, and masks and clothing that witnesses said were used in the robbery on Market Street.

Detectives said the two are also suspects in the robbery of an East Midlothian Boulevard Subway restaurant last week.