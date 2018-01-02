JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

No one hurt in blaze at resort in northern Illinois


Published: Tue, January 2, 2018 @ 10:35 a.m.

UTICA, Ill. (AP) — Officials say no one was injured in a fire at a resort near Starved Rock State Park in northern Illinois.

Utica Fire Chief Ben Brown says the alarm sounded at Grizzly Jack’s Grand Bear Resort at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. Chief of Staff Edward Rogers says all guests were safely evacuated and the fire was under control by 9 a.m.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

LaSalle County sheriff’s officials say the fire was in the main lodge and pool area at the resort in Utica, about 90 miles southwest of Chicago.

Utica’s fire command requested salt trucks because of ice at the scene, where the temperature is hovering around minus 11 degrees.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2018 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes