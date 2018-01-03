JOBS
Mayor Brown selects Jeff Limbian as law director


Published: Tue, January 2, 2018 @ 4:21 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Mayor Jamael Tito Brown made his first cabinet appointment today selecting Jeff Limbian as his law director.

Limbian is a former law director and prosecutor working in city hall in the 1990s.

In the weeks leading to his first day as mayor, Brown said he planned to have as many department heads as possible hired when he took office.

Deputy Finance Director Kyle Miasek is serving as finance director on an interim basis while a national search is ongoing.

Meanwhile, Brown is having an inaugural charity ball Jan. 27 at Stambaugh Auditorium’s Tyler Grand Ballroom. The formal-attire event starts at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $75 each. Proceeds from the event will go to local charities.

