Man will be arraigned today for shooting in the new year

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said police responding to a fight with a gun early New Years morning on Dickson Street saw a man run out of the house and fire a gun in the air right in front of them.

Reports said police told the man, Laronnie Franklin, 33, of Dixon Street, to drop the gun, but instead Franklin ran back in the house and did not come out for several minutes.

When he did come out, police searched the home and found several empty .357 and .22-caliber casings. In the drive officers found a .22-caliber rifle and reports said Franklin had a .380-caliber handgun in his pants.

Reports said Franklin appeared intoxicated and told officers he was firing a gun because "everyone shoots on New Years Eve."

On the way to the Mahoning County jail reports said Franklin told police he had to go to the bathroom, then urinated in the cruiser.

He is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court.