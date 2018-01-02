Man faces gun charges after Monday morning incident

YOUNGSTOWN — A 69-year-old Farrell, Pa., man is expected to be arraigned later today on weapons charges in municipal court after a woman told police early Monday morning he tried to drag her into his car.

Officers were called about 3:15 a.m. to a home in the 500 block of Arlington Avenue for a fight with a gun and found Jimmy Robinson, 69, sitting in a car. Reports said he told police he had a gun in the car and officers found a loaded 9mm handgun.

A woman told police Robinson was let into her home by someone who did not know Robinson was her ex-boyfriend and he wanted to talk to her about their breakup.

He refused to leave and tried to drag her into his car, reports said.

Also inside the car police found an open bottle of gin.

Robinson was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and using weapons while intoxicated.