Franken's exit will set stage for Smith to join Senate


Published: Tue, January 2, 2018 @ 3:05 p.m.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Sen. Al Franken's time in the U.S. Senate is coming to a close.

The Democrat's resignation was expected to be made official today. It comes nearly a month after he announced his plans to leave Congress after a swirl of sexual misconduct allegations that began in November.

The timing of his official resignation was unclear. But it sets the stage for current Minnesota Lt. Gov. Tina Smith to be sworn in Wednesday morning.

Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton picked his second-in-command last month to replace Franken. She plans to run for the seat in a November special election.

Franken joined the Senate in 2009 after winning in a monthslong recount. He had an event in Minneapolis last week to thank supporters and friends.

