Fatal shooting on East Side may have been accidental, chief says


Published: Tue, January 2, 2018 @ 3:10 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A man who died from a gunshot wound early New Year's Day morning may have died by accident.

Police Chief Robin Lees said the shooting is being investigated as a homicide but the man, Jose Jaurejui, 33, may have died by accident.

Police were called just before midnight New Years Eve to a home on Byron Street on the EastSide, where they found Jaurejui with a gunshot wound. He died about three hours later at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, Lees said.

Lees said there are some indications Jaurejui may have shot himself by accident. He said he suffered the wound about the time people go outside to shoot guns to celebrate the new year.

