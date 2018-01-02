Ex-deputy gets 4 years for threats against former boss

YOUNGSTOWN — A former Mahoning County deputy sheriff will serve four years in prison following threats against his former boss.

Richard Rowe, 59, of Campbell, received the four-year sentence after pleading guilty to felonious assault and two counts of retaliation, according to court records.

Prosecutors dismissed two counts of retaliation and several misdemeanor charges included in the indictment.

The count of felonious assault was a reduced charge following an indictment for rape.

The charges against Rowe originated with an investigation into threats he made against Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene.

In December 2015, a relative of Rowe’s told sheriff’s investigators she was concerned Rowe planned to shoot Greene and other sheriff’s office employees.

Cell phone recordings made by the relative and notes written by Rowe substantiated the threats, investigators said.

The investigation into those threats revealed accusations from another family member who said Rowe struck her multiple times with a blunt object and made verbal threats before sexually assaulting her.

Judge John M. Durkin imposed the four-year sentence on Dec. 20.

In August 2014, Rowe filed a civil lawsuit against the Mahoning County Sheriff’s office and three of its employees, including Greene, in which he claimed the office discriminated against him because of a perceived disability. The sheriff’s office fired Rowe in 2014.

That lawsuit was dismissed.

Greene told The Vindicator “multiple violations” led to Rowe’s firing, citing ongoing behavioral issues.