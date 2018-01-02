JOBS
« News Home

City will spend $220K to fix sidewalks near Harding School


Published: Tue, January 2, 2018 @ 11:29 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The city will make about $220,000 worth of improvements to deteriorated concrete sidewalks around and near Harding Elementary School this summer.

The city plans to remove and replace sidewalks on Cordova Avenue between Benita Avenue and Granada Avenue, Benita Avenue between Fifth Avenue and Ohio Avenue, Dennick Avenue between Cordova Avenue and Elm Street, Curry Place between Cordova Avenue and Ohio Avenue, Granada Avenue between Fifth Avenue and Ohio Avenue, Ohio Avenue between Upland Avenue and Benita Avenue and Lauderdale Avenue between Ohio Avenue and Elm Street.

Additional improvements will include new curb, curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards, replacement of traffic signs and new pavement striping.

During project construction, two-way traffic on all city streets will be maintained. In addition, access to all residences and properties within the construction limits will be maintained during construction of the project.

