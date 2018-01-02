JOBS
City police investigate after 2 houses shot at


Published: Tue, January 2, 2018 @ 11:56 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said no one was injured after two houses were shot at Sunday.

About 5:50 p.m. officers were called to a home in the 3600 block of Neilson Avenue, where a man said he was watching television when he heard a crash followed by a a gunshot, Police found a bullet hole in his window and a 9mm bullet in the living room.

About 10 a.m. police were called to a home in the 700 block of Cassius Avenue, where a man there told them he heard a loud sound about 2:45 a.m. followed by something hitting his house. The man checked after he woke up and found a bullet hole in a wall.

A spent bullet was also found inside the home, reports said.

