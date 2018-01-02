Canfield home ‘total loss’ after fire this morning

CANFIELD — A home on Montereale Drive is a total loss after catching fire early today.

Cardinal Joint Fire District was alerted to a home fire alarm system at about 3 a.m. Fire Chief Donald Hutchison said the family living in the home was awakened by the alarm, and left the house safely.

By the time fire crews responded, the home’s whole garage and the house was on fire.

“It had such a head start,” he said. “We couldn’t stop it.”

The chief said crews had to back out of the home after entering through the front door, due to the severity of the blaze. Winds this morning fed the fire further, and low temperatures froze nozzles on fire hoses when shut-off.

About 9:45 a.m., the home’s basement was still burning. Canfield fire district was assisted by Boardman and Austintown fire departments.



The fire’s cause has not been determined, and is under investigation.