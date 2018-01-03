Box office records made as Broadway says goodbye to 2017

NEW YORK (AP) — The year on Broadway came to a very sparkly end for theater producers as many shows recorded their most profitable weeks ever despite theater-goers facing bitter cold and some eye-popping ticket prices.

Ten shows last week earned more than $2 million, led by "Hamilton," ''The Lion King" and "Wicked," which each pulled in more than $3 million, according to the Broadway League, a national trade association for the industry. The year ended with grosses soaring to $1.6 billion, attracting 13.74 million patrons, both yearly records.

New weekly highs were reached by shows including "Come From Away," ''SpongeBob SquarePants," ''Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," ''The Play That Goes Wrong," ''Waitress" and "The Band's Visit." Even the musical "Chicago" got into the act at the mature age of 21, earning a record $1.3 million.

Those who boasted surpassing the $2 million mark included "The Phantom of the Opera," ''Hello, Dolly!" ''Dear Evan Hansen," ''Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," ''Aladdin," ''Springsteen on Broadway" and "The Book of Mormon."

The time around Christmas and New Year's is usually Broadway's boom time, but this holiday season was particularly flush, pushed by premium pricing and several shows going from eight performances a week to nine. The average price for a seat at "Hamilton" was $358, while it was $508 to hear Bruce Springsteen. The official top premium price to see Bette Midler in "Hello, Dolly!" was $996.