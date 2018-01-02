Boardman police investigate alleged vandalism at former Ice Zone

BOARDMAN — Township police are investigating alleged vandalism that occurred at the former Ice Zone on McClurg Road.

Jesse MacGregor, owner of Extreme Air Trampoline Park, which purchased the Ice Zone from Valley businessman Bruce Zoldan last week, filed the report on Friday.

MacGregor told police the ice temperature had been set at 70 degrees and a technician discovered the refrigerant tank was empty and numerous valve knobs were removed from the ice rink’s compressor system, which freezes the ice.

