Alabama, Georgia will meet for college football title


Published: Tue, January 2, 2018 @ 12:22 a.m.

Southeastern Conference rivals Alabama and Georgia will meet in the College Football Playoff championship game next Monday in the heart of SEC country — Atlanta.

Alabama clinched its spot in the title game with a 24-6 victory over defending national champion Clemson on Monday night in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

Earlier, Georgia outlasted Oklahoma 54-48 in double-overtime in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., to lock up the first berth in the title game.

Return to Vindy.com and read Tuesday's Vindicator sports section for complete details on the College Football Playoff semifinals and Monday's other bowl games.

