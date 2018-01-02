Alabama, Georgia will meet for college football title

Southeastern Conference rivals Alabama and Georgia will meet in the College Football Playoff championship game next Monday in the heart of SEC country — Atlanta.

Alabama clinched its spot in the title game with a 24-6 victory over defending national champion Clemson on Monday night in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

Earlier, Georgia outlasted Oklahoma 54-48 in double-overtime in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., to lock up the first berth in the title game.

