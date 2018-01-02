JOBS
YSU's Calhoun earns first Division I victory


Published: Mon, January 1, 2018 @ 2:45 p.m.

Cameron Morse's three with 0.5 seconds left helped Youngstown State snap a nine-game losing skid and gave head coach Jerrod Calhoun his first victory against a Division I opponent on Monday in a 80-77 win against Cleveland State. Calhoun first D-I win comes against his alma mater.

Braun Hartfield led the Penguins with 22 points and Cam Morse had a double double of 13 points and 11 assists.

The Penguins (3-11, 1-0 in the Horizon League) shot 62 percent to take an 11-point lead in the first half, but the Vikings (3-11, 0-1) were able to claw back into the game. Bobby Word hit a three to tie the game at 77-77 with nine seconds left before Morse prevented overtime.

Bobby Word led Cleveland State with 24 points.

