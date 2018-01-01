BUSINESS DIGEST

Women networking

BOARDMAN

The Mahoning Valley Chapter of Polka Dot Powerhouse will meet from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 9 at Blue Wolf Tavern, 1295 Boardman-Canfield Road.

Women interested in business connections can attend their first meeting at no cost. The cost of lunch is from a limited menu. You must register to attend, and space is limited.

The speaker is Kayla Emanuelson, a certified public accountant at Schroedel, Scullin & Bestic, a CPA and business advisory firm located in Canfield.

Registration is open and available at: www.polkadotpowerhouse.com. Or call Sandy Barger, managing director, at 330-518-5383 or sandyrockthedot@yahoo.com.

Additional meetings will be the second Tuesday of each month. Participants are encouraged to register in advance.

5 Colorado deputies shot, 1 fatally, in ‘ambush’ attack

DENVER

A man fired more than 100 rounds at sheriff’s deputies in Colorado early Sunday, killing one and injuring four others, before being fatally shot himself in what authorities called an ambush. Two civilians were also injured.

Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock said deputies came under fire almost immediately after entering a suburban Denver apartment and trying to talk with the suspect, who was holed up inside a bedroom.

The wounded deputies tried to pull the fallen officer, identified as Zackari Parrish, out of the line of further gunfire but were unable to because of their own injuries and only managed to “crawl to safety,” Spurlock said.

Iran protests go on as social media apps blocked, 2 killed

TEHRAN, Iran

The largest protests to strike Iran in nearly a decade continued unabated Sunday, despite a government move to block access to Instagram and a popular messaging app used by activists to organize, with even President Hassan Rouhani acknowledging the public’s anger over the Islamic Republic’s flagging economy.

Rouhani and other leaders made a point to warn that the government wouldn’t hesitate to crack down on those it considers lawbreakers amid the demonstrations, which began Thursday over the economic woes plaguing Iran.

Witnesses: Residents prevented much worse attack in Egypt

CAIRO

Witnesses to an attack outside a Coptic Christian church in Egypt that left nine people dead said it was residents and worshippers, not police, who kept the death toll from soaring even higher. One man in particular – a 53-year-old resident who pounced on the gunman as he was reloading his automatic rifle – likely saved dozens of lives.

Police initially were praised for their quick response to the attack Friday on the church and a nearby Coptic Christian-owned store, but witnesses told The Associated Press that the deadly assault lasted 20 minutes, and it took another 10 minutes before police arrived and shot and wounded the assailant.

Worshippers slammed the church’s iron gate closed to prevent the assailant from entering and killing more people, the witnesses said Sunday. They credited the brave actions of the man who jumped the gunman as he was reloading his AK-47 with preventing an even worse bloodbath.

