UPDATE: State Route 82 reopens in Howland after multiple-car pileup

Staff report

HOWLAND

State Route 82 westbound near state Route 46 in Howland is back open after about a dozen cars were cleared away from several crashes that began at abourt 3:40 p.m. today.

The crashes occurred on the slippery downslope of Route 82 during heavy snow conditions, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. The roadway was closed for about 2 1/2 hours, the patrol said.

Several injuries were reported and two people were taken to the hospital in ambulances, but none of the injuries were life-threatening, the patrol said.