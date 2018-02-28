YSU's Chad Zallow qualifies for NCAA Championships

— YSU’s Chad Zallow qualifies for NCAAs

YOUNGSTOWN

Two-time All-American Chad Zallow will compete at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships in the 60-meter hurdles. The NCAA announced the qualifiers for the 2018 meet in College Station, Texas on Tuesday evening.

Zallow’s top time of 7.65 seconds in December ranks as the fourth-fastest qualifying effort entering the March 9 semifinals. The two races are set for 7:55 p.m. at Texas A&M’s Gilliam Indoor Stadium. The top two from each heat, and next four fastest times move on to the finals on March 10.

Last year in College Station, Zallow ran a time of 7.72 seconds to place third and earn first-team All-American accolades. As a freshman in 2016, he finished ninth and was a second-team All-American.

The top three qualifiers were Grant Holloway (Florida, 7.42 seconds), Reubin Walters (Alabama, 7.61) and Jaylan McConio (Illinois State, 7.64).

YSU’s Peters named HL Freshman of the Week

youngstown

Youngstown State guard McKenah Peters has been named the Horizon League Women’s Basketball Freshman of the Week for the period ending Feb. 25.

Peters is the second YSU freshman to earn the award this season. She won it for the final week of the regular season, and teammate Chelsea Olson won it four consecutive weeks from Jan. 22 through Feb. 12.

Peters averaged 11.5 points and 5.5 rebounds off the bench to help YSU earn two wins last week and finish the regular season as winners of nine of its final 11 contests.

Manning, Ross join Colts as assistants

INDIANAPOLIS

Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich has filled out his coaching staff with several additions, including two more with Mahoning Valley ties.

Tom Manning, a 2001 Ursuline graduate, has joined the Colts as tight ends coach and 2006 Canfield graduate Frank Ross has been hired as an assistant special teams coach.

Manning, who played at Mount Union, was the offensive coordinator at Iowa State the last two seasons and has 12 years of experience in college coaching.

Ross, who played at John Carroll, has five years of NFL player personnel experience with the New England Patriots, including last season when they won Super Bowl LI. He also coached on the John Carroll staff for two seasons.

The Colts previously hired Mount Union graduate Nick Sirianni as offensive coordinator.

Union files grievance against Pirates, others

BRANDETON, Fla.

The Major League Baseball Players Association filed a grievance against the Miami Marlins, Oakland Athletics, Pittsburgh Pirates and Tampa Bay Rays, accusing the teams of failing to appropriately spend revenue-sharing money.

Union spokesman Chris Dahl, speaking at the union’s training camp for free agents, said the grievance was filed Friday.

If the case is not settled, it would proceed to a hearing before Mark Irvings, baseball’s independent arbitrator.

Pirates President Frank Coonelly called the grievance “patently baseless” and said the team spent revenue-sharing money consistent with the rules in baseball’s labor contract.

Penguins sign Patric

Hornqvist to extension

PITTSBURGH

The Penguins signed Patric Hornzvist to a five-year extension Tuesday through the 2022-23 season. The deal has an average annual value of $5.3 million.

He was set to become a free agent this summer but didn’t hesitate on an extension when approached by general manager Jim Rutherford.

Hornqvist scored the series-clinching goal in Game 6 of the 2017 Stanley Cup finals against Nashville.

Hornqvist has 17 goals and 15 assists for the Penguins this season entering Tuesday night’s game against New Jersey.

Staff/wire report