Volunteers transcribe anti-slavery documents
BOSTON
The Boston Public Library has recruited an army of volunteers to help transcribe its extensive collection of 19th century anti-slavery documents.
The goal of the project launched last month is to make the roughly 12,000 pieces of correspondence from some of the era’s most prominent abolitionists more searchable and more accessible to both scholars and the general public.
Much of the collection was donated to the library in the late 1890s by the family of prominent abolitionist William Lloyd Garrison.
More like this from vindy.com
- December 18, 2016 midnight
Thousands of WWII oral histories going online
- September 1, 2016 7:11 p.m.
Descendants of slaves to get preferential admission to Georgetown University
- February 9, 2017 midnight
Frederick Douglass: American icon is deserving of our respect
- February 19, 2017 midnight
Clarence Boles, Youngstown community activist, urged listeners to scrutinize their candidates for public office
- January 13, 2017 8:52 a.m.
Volunteers to receive award for community service
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.