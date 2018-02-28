Volunteers transcribe anti-slavery documents

February 28, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

BOSTON

The Boston Public Library has recruited an army of volunteers to help transcribe its extensive collection of 19th century anti-slavery documents.

The goal of the project launched last month is to make the roughly 12,000 pieces of correspondence from some of the era’s most prominent abolitionists more searchable and more accessible to both scholars and the general public.

Much of the collection was donated to the library in the late 1890s by the family of prominent abolitionist William Lloyd Garrison.

