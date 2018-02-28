Suspect booked in home-invasion case

YOUNGSTOWN

A man with a warrant for arrest in a Feb. 9 home invasion in Austintown was booked into Mahoning County jail on Tuesday.

Luis Claudio, 21, appeared in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for arraignment, alongside Michael Doepker, 24, Noah Matheny, 21, and Mark Hernandez, 21.

The four pleaded not guilty to a total of 20 charges for kidnapping, aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery. Claudio, Matheny, Doepker and Hernandez are accused of breaking into a Beverly Avenue home, and holding residents at gunpoint.

Claudio surrendered after discovering a warrant for his arrest, reports 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner. Doepker, Matheny and Hernandez were arrested a short distance from the home.