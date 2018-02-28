Suspect arraigned
YOUNGSTOWN
Jeshawn Elliott, 37, was arraigned Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on an aggravated-murder charge after being indicted by a grand jury in the Aug. 9 death of his girlfriend, Anvia Mickens, 28.
Mickens was found stabbed to death in the trunk of Elliott’s car in Niagara Falls, N.Y., where he was arrested by police there and was in jail until he was extradited back to Mahoning County.
Elliott, of Outlook Avenue, entered a plea of not guilty. He remains in the county jail. His case was assigned to Judge Lou A. D’Apolito for trial.
