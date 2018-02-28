Student in custody
LORDSTOWN
A student who formerly attended a special-education program in the Lordstown schools called Transitional Adjustment Program was taken into custody Feb. 16 after the student posted something troubling on social media.
No direct threat was made against any student, but the Lordstown school-resource officer and the Howland Police Department removed the Howland student from the school.
The student will not be returning to Lordstown schools, Lordstown Superintendent Terry Armstrong said.
Armstrong commended a Lordstown student who notified school officials of the posting: “Our student did exactly what we ask them to do,” Armstrong said. “If you see something, hear something, say something.”
Lordstown student in custody after troubling social media post
