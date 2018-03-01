Struthers council approves funding partnership

STRUTHERS

City council decided Wednesday to enter a partnership with Mahoning County and the city of Campbell to obtain more than $1 million in federal funding for infrastructure and home improvement projects in poor neighborhoods.

The partnership will submit a grant proposal to the Ohio Developmental Services Agency for the Community Housing Impact and Preservation program funding. The money, which originates with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, is meant to improve poor to middle-income neighborhood infrastructure and is for use upgrading homes.

Residents who wish to benefit from CHIP funding can attend a public meeting on April 4 at Struthers city hall to learn more about eligibility and the application process.

If the partnership is successful, Campbell and Struthers will both receive $350,000, while Mahoning County — which is preparing the grant application — will receive $450,000.