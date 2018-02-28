Statehouse sets events to mark Ohio’s founding
COLUMBUS (AP) — The Ohio Statehouse is kicking off its commemoration of Ohio’s 215th birthday as a state.
Festivities to mark Statehood Day run today through the weekend. Ohio was founded on March 1, 1803.
A small art exhibit opening today features original portraits of two key players in the debate over statehood: Arthur St. Clair and Thomas Worthington. An Ohio History Connection film on the statehood debate will be featured through the weekend.
A free birthday party will take place Sunday. The event runs from noon to 3 p.m. and features family-friendly activities, including art projects, Ohio trivia, special tours, video presentations and birthday treats.
