Boardman trustees approve purchases

Staff report

BOARDMAN

Township trustees approved several purchases at a meeting this week.

The board authorized a $17,955 purchase of ammunition for the police department from Vance’s Law Enforcement in Columbus, according to information provided by the township. The ammunition will be used during officer training this year.

The board promoted police Patrolman Glenn Patton to sergeant.

Township Administrator Jason Loree said the salary difference between a patrol officer and sergeant will be covered by the council of governments (comprised of Boardman, Austintown and Mahoning County) that oversees a joint police-dispatch system.

That is because the addition of a new sergeant will allow another sergeant to become a supervisor for Boardman’s dispatch center, Loree said.

Trustees also approved the purchase of a new police vehicle. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will reimburse the township for $21,000 of the $29,170 cost, as the vehicle will be used by an officer who works with the DEA.

The board approved the purchase of two gear washers for the fire department from Advantage Equipment. The township will pay $2,550, with the remaining $12,750 cost paid for by an Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation grant.