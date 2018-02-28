Rural King buys plaza
WARREN
Rural King Supply, a farm and home store, recently purchased Trumbull Plaza at 2553 Parkman Road NW. While the future use of the plaza is still being decided, Rural King is optimistic about the new addition and excited to be part of the community in Warren, said a news release.
