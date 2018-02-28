Robbery, kidnapping case
WARREN
Darryl V. Jackson, 57, of Beck Street Southeast was indicted Tuesday on two counts of aggravated robbery and one of kidnapping in a Dec. 30 robbery in which he is accused of using scissors to rob Life Storage, 3942 Youngstown Road, and trying to kidnap an employee, who got away.
If convicted, Jackson could get about 30 years in prison.
Howland police said Jackson walked into the business and asked to pay the bill for a West Middlesex, Pa., woman, then complained about the cost.
Then he pulled out a pair of scissors and threatened to stab the employee if she didn’t give Jackson the money from the cash register. He demanded her car keys and forced her out the back of the store and into the rear parking area, but she got away.
More like this from vindy.com
- January 27, 2018 12:03 a.m.
Facebook didn’t work this time, but Howland police still catch kidnapping suspect
- June 30, 2016 midnight
- October 27, 2017 12:02 a.m.
Boardman police: Man robbed bank after failed McDonald’s robbery attempt
- May 2, 2017 4:47 p.m.
Trumbull County man indicted on aggravated robbery, kidnapping charges
- May 3, 2017 midnight
Warren man indicted in Niles jewelry store robbery
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.