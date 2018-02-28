Robbery, kidnapping case

WARREN

Darryl V. Jackson, 57, of Beck Street Southeast was indicted Tuesday on two counts of aggravated robbery and one of kidnapping in a Dec. 30 robbery in which he is accused of using scissors to rob Life Storage, 3942 Youngstown Road, and trying to kidnap an employee, who got away.

If convicted, Jackson could get about 30 years in prison.

Howland police said Jackson walked into the business and asked to pay the bill for a West Middlesex, Pa., woman, then complained about the cost.

Then he pulled out a pair of scissors and threatened to stab the employee if she didn’t give Jackson the money from the cash register. He demanded her car keys and forced her out the back of the store and into the rear parking area, but she got away.