Rare public challenge by Sessions to Trump barb

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions is defending himself against President Donald Trump's attacks about how the nation's top law enforcement official is handling Republican complaints about the Russia investigation.

Sessions rarely stands up in public to criticism from his boss. But this time, Sessions is fighting back, saying he's done the right thing by referring allegations of FBI surveillance abuse to the Justice Department's internal watchdog.

And Sessions says in a public statement that "as long as I am the attorney general, I will continue to discharge my duties with integrity and honor."

Earlier today, Trump said Sessions' decision to rely on the department's inspector general for the review was "disgraceful" – and claimed the inquiry would "take forever." Trump said he preferred that Justice Department lawyers handle the matter.

But Sessions says "we have initiated the appropriate process that will ensure complaints against this department will be fully and fairly acted upon if necessary."