YSU professor pleads to attempted assault

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

An acclaimed novelist and Youngstown State University English professor pleaded guilty Tuesday in Youngstown Municipal Court to attempted assault.

Prosecutors charged Christopher Barzak, 42, of Outlook Avenue, with one count of domestic violence after his husband told police Barzak hit him after an argument in October.

Police at the scene said Barzak’s husband appeared visibly shaken with a bloody lip and swollen eye, though Barzak denied hitting him.

Prosecutors reduced the charge in exchange for the guilty plea.

Judge Carla J. Baldwin, who accepted the plea, scheduled a sentencing hearing in May and told Barzak to make sure he receives counseling in the interim.

She said he needs to have his emotions in check so he doesn’t end up in court again.

“Whatever the professionals say you need to do, go do it,” Judge Baldwin said.

Attempted assault carries the possibility of 90 days in jail and a $750 fine.