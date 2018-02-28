Police seek robber

February 28, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Police continue looking for a masked man dressed in black who got away with nearly $300 cash about 9:05 p.m. Monday after robbing the CVS at 311 Park Ave. on the North Side.

Witnesses told police the man said he had a gun and demanded money from the register but a weapon was never seen, reports said.

Both the description and the way the robbery was carried out match an attempted robbery and robbery Sunday at drug stores on McCartney Road and Oak Street on the East Side.

