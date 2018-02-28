Poland registration

POLAND

Poland schools kindergarten registration will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday and March 10 at Union Elementary School, 30 Riverside Drive.

Parents/guardians must bring the following information and original documents: the child’s birth certificate and Social Security card, immunization records, proof of residency (mortgage documents, house closing papers or rental agreement), parent identification (driver’s license and two current utility bills or credit-card statements) and custody papers if applicable.

Children must be age 5 on or before Aug. 1 to be eligible for admission. Parents also can register children for preschool and after-school care programs at North Elementary during registration.

Union Elementary also is hosting another round of family math nights from 6 to 8 p.m. Kindergarten math nights will be today and Thursday; first-grade math nights will be March 6 and March 13; and second-grade math nights will be March 14 and 15.