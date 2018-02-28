Plea in cruelty case

February 28, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

WARREN

John Patterson, 31, of South Cedar Street in Niles pleaded guilty Tuesday to two reduced misdemeanor counts of attempted cruelty to companion animals and will be sentenced later.

He could get up to six months incarceration on each count.

Patterson was charged after Niles police say they found two dogs without food and water at his home last May, the Vindicator’s broadcast partner, 21 WFMJ-TV, reported.

One dog was dead and the other was in an advanced stage of starvation.

A grand jury indicted Patterson in November on two counts of violating Ohio’s law concerning companion animals.

