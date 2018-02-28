Pa. man resentenced to life in 1983 murder of hitchhiker
UNIONTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A man has been re-sentenced to life in prison without parole after prosecutors decided not to pursue the death penalty in the murder of a hitchhiker in western Pennsylvania 3 1/2 decades ago.
The Herald-Standard of Uniontown reports that 61-year-old Scott Blystone of Fairchance was also sentenced Tuesday to an additional 10 to 20 years on a robbery conviction.
Blystone was originally sentenced to death in the 1983 murder of 24-year-old Dalton Smithburger. Fayette County prosecutors said he picked up the victim, demanded money for gas, then robbed him of $13 and shot him six times in the back of the head.
A federal appeals court ordered a new sentencing hearing, saying the defense should have called mental health specialists who might have persuaded jurors to sentence him to life.
More like this from vindy.com
- January 31, 2018 10:45 a.m.
Man gets prison term in 2013 Pa. death
- August 30, 2017 2:50 p.m.
Pa. man sentenced to 10 to 20 years in sword slaying
- October 2, 2017 midnight
Medical information ordered for defense in toddler’s death
- September 17, 2016 3:24 p.m.
Man pleads guilty in 2 Ohio killings, gets life in prison
- January 24, 2017 9:18 a.m.
Michael Paige gets 18 years to life in prison for 2012 murder
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.