Opening of downtown Youngstown hotel delayed – again
YOUNGSTOWN — The opening of the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in downtown Youngstown is delayed until the first week of May.
The first hotel in downtown Youngstown since the 1970s was supposed to open at the end of March.
While the hotel side is finished, the restaurant is not, and the decision was made to wait for the restaurant to be completed before officially opening the hotel.
The Stambaugh Building is a 12-story, neoclassical revival building that opened in 1907. The process of revamping it into a modernized luxury hotel hasn’t been easy or cheap – the price tag for the hotel project is more than $30 million. Plans for the hotel first were unveiled in November 2014 and the original opening date was June 2016.
