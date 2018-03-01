Ohio House passes bill aimed at fixing potholes
COLUMBUS — The state House of Representatives today passed a bill that would send half of any state surplus revenue to a new Local Government Road Improvement Fund to fix potholes and fund other local road projects.
“There is absolutely no reason Ohio needs to add more to the $2.5 billion dollars in the Rainy Day Fund with the condition of our roads,” said state Rep. John Boccieri of Poland, D-59th. “Finally, the legislature is listening to our citizens.”
“This bill is a common-sense measure to fix our roads and bridges. It helps local communities and helps create jobs,” said state Rep. Michele Lepore-Hagan of Youngstown, D-58th.
The bill passed by a vote of 73-13 and now heads to the Senate for consideration, according to a news release.
