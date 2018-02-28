Next phase opens in Ohio’s $8M opioid technology challenge
COLUMBUS (AP) — Ohio has launched the second stage of a global technology challenge aimed at finding solutions of the U.S. opioid crisis.
The contest’s challenge phase opened today. It invites business and innovation experts from around the world to propose technologies for diagnosing, treating or fighting opioid addiction or for protecting medical professionals and first responders from exposure to dangerous opioid residue.
Republican Gov. John Kasich called in last year’s State of the State address for an effort to use science against the deadly prescription painkiller epidemic.
That turned into a two-pronged effort including the $8 million Ohio Opioid Technology Challenge and $10 million in research-and-development grants.
Responses for the latest phase of the challenge are due by 5 p.m. July 11. Winners will be announced in September.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 18, 2017 2:46 p.m.
Ohio launches tech challenge aimed at opioid crisis
- October 19, 2017 midnight
Ohio seeks technology ideas to solve national opioid crisis
- May 25, 2017 midnight
State grants, tech challenge cleared to fight opioid crisis
- December 7, 2017 3:26 p.m.
Ohio awards $10M to boost opioid, addiction breakthroughs
- August 9, 2017 midnight
High-tech ideas to fix opioid crisis abound, compete for Ohio grants
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.