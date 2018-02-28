Milkman accused of sneaking drugs, phones into Ohio prison
COLUMBUS (AP) — A longtime milkman delivered more than what the labels on his packages promised, smuggling marijuana, tobacco and cellphones into an Ohio prison hidden inside milk cartons, a prosecutor said.
Ray Adams was in contact with an inmate at Lebanon Correctional Facility who facilitated the deliveries and set up payments, according to Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell.
Adams, an employee of Martins Ferry-based United Dairy Inc., made thousands of dollars sneaking the items in over time, Fornshell said
On Jan. 8, authorities searched the nearly 30,000 half-pint milk cartons Adams was delivering that day and found contraband, including 12 cellphones, in 30 of them.
Adams, 50, has not yet entered a plea to charges of conveying drugs and cellphones and remains free on bond. His attorney hasn't returned messages seeking comment.
The family-owned United Dairy would never tolerate such activity and Adams was fired immediately, said human resources director Doug Longenette.
"It's just a sad situation all the way around," he said today. "We hope our employees would think before they did something like that."
Prisons spokeswoman JoEllen Smith declined to comment because of the pending criminal charges against Adams.
