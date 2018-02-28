Indicted on a felony
WARREN
Melvin V. White, 56. of Bane Street Southwest, was indicted Tuesday on a felony charge accusing him of failing to notify the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office of a change of address.
White was required to notify because of a 2015 importuning conviction in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.
In that case, he was sentenced to nine months in prison for grabbing a juvenile female at a restaurant in the Eastwood Mall Complex in Niles in 2014 and holding her in a bear hug while making sexual comments to her, according to Vindicator files.
Trumbull County jail records indicate that White has been booked into the county jail 127 times since July 1991 on aggravated drug trafficking. Most of his cases have been handled through Warren Municipal Court.
