Health board to meet

February 28, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

WARREN

Trumbull County Board of Health will meet at 1:30 p.m. today in the first-floor patient waiting room of the Trumbull County Combined Health District office, 176 Chestnut Ave. NE.

