Groups to study abroad

YOUNGSTOWN

Seven Youngstown State University student groups will spend the first weeks of March studying and serving abroad.

A total of 75 students and 13 faculty leaders will travel to six countries for study and service during their spring break from classes, a record number for YSU. Departure dates are between today and March 13, and travel times range from one week to 12 days.

Group destinations are the Bahamas, Costa Rica, France, Haiti, Israel and Mexico. Two domestic-study trips also are planned during the break to New Mexico and New York City. In May, a group of fashion merchandising students will go to England.